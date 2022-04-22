Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $237.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 25.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, down 20.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 33.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.44 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.8% and +33.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% lower. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.08, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.