Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $118.12, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 10.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Generac Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, down 4.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.05% and -11.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% lower within the past month. Generac Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Generac Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.92, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

