Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $443.80, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 1.72% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GNRC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GNRC to post earnings of $2.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $958.56 million, up 36.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.05 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion, which would represent changes of +55.33% and +49.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GNRC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. GNRC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GNRC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.74, which means GNRC is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, GNRC's PEG ratio is currently 6.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 6 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNRC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

