Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $154.14, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 35.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $3.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.34 billion, up 41.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.92 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion, which would represent changes of +23.78% and +38.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Generac Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Generac Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.94, which means Generac Holdings is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



