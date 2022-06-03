Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $268.88, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generator maker had gained 3.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Generac Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.66, up 11.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.26 billion, up 37.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.72 per share and revenue of $5.16 billion, which would represent changes of +21.7% and +37.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% higher. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Generac Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.96, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.