Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Generac Holdings (GNRC) reached $101.71, with a -1.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

The generator maker's stock has dropped by 12.44% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Generac Holdings in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.51, marking a 13.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, down 4.67% from the year-ago period.

GNRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.13% and -11.38%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower. Generac Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.37. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.34.

It's also important to note that GNRC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Power Generation industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

