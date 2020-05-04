Generac Holdings (GNRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.99, changing hands as low as $90.72 per share. Generac Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNRC's low point in its 52 week range is $54.19 per share, with $118.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.72.

