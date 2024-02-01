Generac Holdings (GNRC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $115.33, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.3%.

The generator maker's shares have seen a decrease of 5.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Generac Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 14, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 4.56% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Generac Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Generac Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.02, which means Generac Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 110, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

