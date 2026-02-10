Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings (GNRC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 35.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.17 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Generac Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Residential products' of $643.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $131.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial & industrial products' should arrive at $393.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Generac Holdings shares have witnessed a change of +18.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GNRC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

