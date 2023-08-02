Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Generac Holdings (GNRC) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.5%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $2.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985.02 million, representing a surprise of +1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Domestic : $815.25 million compared to the $774.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $815.25 million compared to the $774.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenue- International : $223.72 million versus $193.49 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $223.72 million versus $193.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Residential products : $498.59 million versus $545.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.4% change.

: $498.59 million versus $545.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.4% change. Revenue- Other : $117.48 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $105.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%.

: $117.48 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $105.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%. Revenue- Commercial & industrial products: $384.35 million compared to the $342.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.

Shares of Generac Holdings have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

