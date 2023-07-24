Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $146.60, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 12.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Generac Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $984.59 million, down 23.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.77% and -9.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Generac Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.5.

We can also see that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNRC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

