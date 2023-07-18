Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $144.03, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 19.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Generac Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Generac Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $984.59 million, down 23.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion, which would represent changes of -29.77% and -9.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Generac Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Generac Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.32.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

