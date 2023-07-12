Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $148.90, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generator maker had gained 19.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $984.84 million, down 23.74% from the year-ago period.

GNRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.77% and -9.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Generac Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Generac Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.55, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNRC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

