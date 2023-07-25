Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $147.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 11.9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Generac Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $984.59 million, down 23.76% from the prior-year quarter.

GNRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.77% and -9.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Generac Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.62, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNRC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

