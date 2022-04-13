Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $268.09, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 7.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, down 19.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 33.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.94% and +33.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Generac Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.1, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

