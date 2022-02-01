Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $288.02, moving +2% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 18.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Generac Holdings is projected to report earnings of $2.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, up 34.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Generac Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.02.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

