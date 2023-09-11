Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $115.77, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 7.08% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, down 12.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, down 4.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion, which would represent changes of -35.05% and -11.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% lower. Generac Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.72, which means Generac Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.