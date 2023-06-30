Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $149.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generator maker had gained 29.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $984.84 million, down 23.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.53% and -9.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% lower. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Generac Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.6, which means Generac Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

