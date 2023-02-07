Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $122.63, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 15.9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, down 31.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.28% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.56% lower. Generac Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Generac Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.77.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNRC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.