Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $113.64, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, down 71.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $858.16 million, down 24.45% from the year-ago period.

GNRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $4.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.49% and -10.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.13% lower. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Generac Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GNRC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

