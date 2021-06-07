Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $329.96, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 0.01% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GNRC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GNRC is projected to report earnings of $2.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $857.6 million, up 56.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.82 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.78% and +42.31%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GNRC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. GNRC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, GNRC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.34. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.34.

Investors should also note that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 5.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.