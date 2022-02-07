Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $279.97, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 11.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Generac Holdings is projected to report earnings of $2.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, up 34.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.23% lower. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Generac Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.81.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

