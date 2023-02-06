Generac Holdings (GNRC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $121.39, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generator maker had gained 21.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Generac Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.81, so we one might conclude that Generac Holdings is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

