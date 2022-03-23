Generac Holdings (GNRC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $317.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generator maker had gained 14.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Generac Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, down 19.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, up 33.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.94% and +33.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower within the past month. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Generac Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.06 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.92.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.