Generac Holdings (GNRC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $116.55, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

The generator maker's stock has dropped by 7.73% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Generac Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 20.63% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $887.43 million, indicating a 0.05% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $4.21 billion, signifying shifts of +19.44% and +4.65%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.16% decrease. As of now, Generac Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Generac Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.

It's also important to note that GNRC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.