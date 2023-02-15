Generac Holdings Gains On Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) are progressing more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning, after fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. The shares have been on an uptrend since February 10.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted net profit of $113 million or $1.78 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for $1.76 per share.

Currently, shares are at $130.68, up 4.37 percent from the previous close of $125.21 on a volume of 1,988,520.

