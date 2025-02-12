GENERAC HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $GNRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENERAC HOLDINGS ($GNRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.80 per share, beating estimates of $2.54 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $1,234,800,000, missing estimates of $1,266,185,670 by $-31,385,670.
GENERAC HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
GENERAC HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GNRC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON JAGDFELD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 54,993 shares for an estimated $9,878,143.
- YORK A. RAGEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,081 shares for an estimated $5,371,992.
- ERIK WILDE (President Domestic C&I) sold 4,332 shares for an estimated $836,379
- RAJENDRA KUMAR KANURU (EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary) sold 3,187 shares for an estimated $585,069
GENERAC HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of GENERAC HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,081,413 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $171,814,897
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 743,325 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,099,476
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 643,612 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,257,074
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 533,612 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,736,540
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 519,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,576,450
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 485,731 shares (+555.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,172,941
- FMR LLC removed 472,787 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,116,398
