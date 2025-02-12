GENERAC HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $GNRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENERAC HOLDINGS ($GNRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.80 per share, beating estimates of $2.54 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $1,234,800,000, missing estimates of $1,266,185,670 by $-31,385,670.

GENERAC HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

GENERAC HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GNRC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON JAGDFELD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 54,993 shares for an estimated $9,878,143 .

. YORK A. RAGEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,081 shares for an estimated $5,371,992 .

. ERIK WILDE (President Domestic C&I) sold 4,332 shares for an estimated $836,379

RAJENDRA KUMAR KANURU (EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary) sold 3,187 shares for an estimated $585,069

GENERAC HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of GENERAC HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

