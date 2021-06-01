Generac Holdings Buys Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) announced the acquisition of Hunmanby, United Kingdom-based Deep Sea Electronics Limited. Generac closed the acquisition today, June 1, 2021.

Deep Sea Electronics, a manufacturer of generator controllers, automatic transfer switch controllers, battery chargers and vehicle & off-highway controllers, employs over 160 people across four continents and sells products to over 150 countries.

Generac expects addition of Deep Sea Electronics' expertise to enhance its focus on natural gas power generation and to help drive entry into microgrid applications.

Patrick Forsythe, Chief Technical Officer of Genera, said, "The integration of Deep Sea Electronics will augment our internal capacity in the field of Controls & Automation, helping to drive innovation and speed-to-market across our product development cycles,"

