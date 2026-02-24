Generac Holdings (BIT:1GNRC) Price Target Increased by 18.54% to 205.27

The average one-year price target for Generac Holdings (BIT:1GNRC) has been revised to €205.27 / share. This is an increase of 18.54% from the prior estimate of €173.16 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €146.39 to a high of €256.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from the latest reported closing price of €191.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is an decrease of 236 owner(s) or 16.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GNRC is 0.22%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 65,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,424K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 33.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GNRC by 27.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,892K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GNRC by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GNRC by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,614K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing a decrease of 20.63%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,491K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GNRC by 57.81% over the last quarter.

