Generac (GNRC) Unveils Emission-Free Portable Power Stations

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC has announced the launch of Portable Power Station products to tap the growing demand for the portable battery market.

Per a research from Market Research Future, the Portable Battery Market size is expected to reach $18 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 14% from 2020 to 2027. The industry is expected to gain momentum, owing to the rising demand for electronic gadgets, added the report.

The company has launched the Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations, which have a capacity of 1086kWh and 2106kWh, respectively.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

The new stations can provide emission-free AC or DC power to charge a wide array of electronic gadgets like phones, refrigerators, power tools etc. The devices feature integrated AC and 12V DC outlets, USB ports and a 15W wireless charging pad to enable easy access to power. Also, the power stations are equipped with a multi-color display that shows key data , including charge level, runtime and current output.

In addition, the power stations provide a variety of ways to recharge, including the capacity to accept input from wall outlets, solar, vehicles or generators. Both models have quick recharging capabilities, with the GB1000 taking just 2.1 hours to charge from 0% to 80% using a wall outlet, per company report.

The power stations additionally offer the capacity to support numerous sources of combined charging inputs, which may lead to even quicker recharge periods. They are available through the company’s authorized dealers and wholesale and retail partners.

Generac manufactures power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. Significant changes in the energy landscape, drastic climate change, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities for Generac.

The company intends to diversify its business model from being solely ‘‘equipment centric’’ to a systems and services provider through connectivity solutions and subscription-based applications with an emphasis on improving the end-user experience and helping customers lower utility costs.

Generac currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 57.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 68.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

