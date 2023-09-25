Generac (GNRC) to Launch a Manufacturing Facility in Nevada

Generac Holdings GNRC announced the launch of an advanced engineering center in Reno, NV. This new facility is focused on developing and testing various clean energy solutions, including batteries, switches, and power electronics.

The company further added that the new facility is expected to create 100 engineering job opportunities in Reno within the next year. Generac aims to innovate and assess new product lines at this location, particularly emphasizing clean energy and residential energy storage solutions.

The facility will be operational by May 2024 and incorporate a comprehensive simulation to replicate power outage scenarios, further aligning with the company's commitment to carbon neutrality objectives.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

In September, the company unveiled plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in Beaver Dam, WI, in association with the City of Beaver Dam. The construction of this new facility is aimed at fulfilling the increasing demand for GNRC's industrial generators.

The facility will include a manufacturing unit and an office and is likely to provide employment to about 350-400 people. Generac will begin construction of its new facility later this year, subject to city approval of the project. The construction is expected to be concluded by early 2025.

GNRC is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. The establishment of this engineering center in Reno signifies Generac's ongoing efforts to meet the rising demand for clean energy, following similar expansions in Denver and Boston in 2021.

Significant changes in the energy landscape, drastic climate change, aging power infrastructure and the deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities for Generac. Frequent product launches and synergies from acquisitions also bode well.

Generac currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 41.2% of their value compared with sub-industry’s decline of 56.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Asure Software ASUR, Aspen Technology AZPN and Badger Meter BMI. Asure Software presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter and Aspen Technology currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 35% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 376.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 66.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.

Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 12.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 69.5% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.