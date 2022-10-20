Generac (GNRC) Slashes Guidance for 2022, Stock Plummets 25%

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2022, and slashed its outlook for full-year 2022.

Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter. Though sales rose 15% to about $1.09 billion as compared to $943 million in the prior-year quarter, this fell short of the company’s expectations.

Following the announcement, shares plummeted 25.3% and closed at $110.30 on Oct 19, 2022.

Preliminary Third-Quarter Results

Residential product sales were under pressure during the quarter, despite Commercial & Industrial product shipments performing as anticipated. The installation capacity for residential standby generators continued to rise, as mentioned in the company’s second-quarterearnings call but it still fell short of production output.

Although end customer demand is still high due to elevated power outages, most notably those caused by Hurricane Ian, but fell short of the company’s production output, which led to greater field inventory levels and lower home standby generator orders from the company’s channel partners than anticipated, per company report.

Shipments of clean energy products were also highly impacted during the quarter by a leading customer who has stopped its operations and filed for bankruptcy protection.

Preliminary adjusted net income was approximately $1.75 per share, down 25.5% during the third quarter as compared to $2.35 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Preliminary net income during the third quarter was 83 cents per share, down 57% compared to $1.93 per share in the prior-year quarter. Pre-tax charges of about $55 million are included in the net income for the current year, including about $37 million in warranty-related costs for clean energy products and about $18 million in bad debt costs associated with a clean energy product customer who has declared bankruptcy.

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA before deducting for non-controlling interests was about $184 million, or 17% of net sales, during the third quarter compared to $209 million, or 22% of net sales in the prior-year quarter.

The company plans to release its full third-quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Nov 2, 2022.

Guidance Updated

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the company has slashed its sales growth guidance range to 22-24% from the earlier guidance range of 36-40%. The current year’s guidance includes 5% to 7% net impact from acquisitions and foreign currency.

Home standby order challenges are anticipated to last through the fourth quarter and the first half of 2023 as distribution partners continue to expand their installation capabilities and reduce their accumulated backlogs and excessive field inventories, noted Generac.

The company now expects the net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests for the full-year 2022 to be about 9% to 10% compared to the earlier guidance of 13% to 14%. The impact of the above-mentioned $55 million pre-tax costs in the third quarter is reflected in the net income projection.

Also, the company projects the adjusted EBITDA margin to be about 18% to 19% compared to the earlier guidance of 21.5% to 22.5%.

