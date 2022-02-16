Generac (GNRC) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Shares Up

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share, up 18.4% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share.

Net sales increased 40% year over year and came in at $1.07 billion and beat the consensus mark by 4.5%. Robust demand for Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products, continued capacity-expansion efforts and effective M&A strategies boosted Generac’s fourth-quarter performance.

In the quarter under review, Core sales growth (excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency) increased 35% year over year.

For the full year, the company reported net sales of $3.74 billion, up 50% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted earnings came in at $9.63 per share compared with $6.47 reported in the prior year.

Following the announcement, shares of Generac are up 7.7% in the premarket trading on Feb 16. In the past year, shares have declined 22.1% compared with industry’s decline of 39.5%.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price

Generac Holdings Inc. price | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Quarter in Details

Segment-wise, Domestic revenues increased 39% year over year to $896.4 million, driven by the impact of acquisitions that contributed nearly 2% to revenues. Higher demand for home standby generators and PWRcell energy storage systems coupled with strength across C&I products acted as key drivers for core sales growth.

International revenues rose 47% to $170.7 million, driven by a rebound in end-market activity across all regions compared with COVID-19 lows last year. The impact of acquisitions and forex contributed nearly 21% to revenues.

Product-wise, revenues from Residential soared 42% to $706 million. Revenues from C&I were $284 million, up 43% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues from the Other product class came in at $77.3 million, up 21% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit was $362 million, up from $300.2 million with respective margins of 34% and 39.4%. The gross profit margin declined as a result of higher input costs related to supply chain disruptions.

Operating expenses were $187.1 million, up 44.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was due to higher variable expenses from an increase in sales volumes, a rise in marketing and employee costs and the impact of acquisitions.

Operating income came in at $175.5 million, up 2.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was $220 million compared with $196 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by significant revenue growth.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2021, the company generated $411 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $487 million in the prior year. Free cash flow in 2021 came in at $306 million compared with $427 million in 2020.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had $147.4 million in cash and cash equivalents with $902.1 million of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations.

Generac repurchased 350,000 shares for $126 million in the quarter under review. As of Dec 31, 2021, the company has $124 million shares remaining under existing share repurchase program.

2022 Outlook

For 2022, Generac expects revenue growth (on a reported basis) between 32% and 36% year over year, which includes net impact between 5% and 7% from acquisitions and foreign currency changes.

The company continues to experience a robust demand environment, especially in clean energy markets and for C&I products. Ramping of home standby generators’ production capacity and synergies from acquisitions is also expected to drive the top line.

Net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is expected to be 13-14%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated in the range of 22-23%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Generac currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector include Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Cadence Design Systems CDNS. All carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $33.15 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.41%. Shares of Broadcom have increased 28.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.15 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 32.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence 2021 earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 18.2%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11%. Shares of CDNS have returned 3% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.