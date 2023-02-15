Generac (GNRC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. However, the bottom line decreased 29.1% year over year.

Net sales decreased 2% year over year and came in at $1.05 billion, and missed the consensus mark by 1.8%. The downtick was caused by softness in residential products and continued elevated home standby field inventory levels, which unfavorably impacted orders and shipments. However, it was partly offset by robust demand for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products.

In the quarter under review, Core sales growth (excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency) decreased 7% year over year.

Quarter in Details

Segment-wise, Domestic revenues decreased 3% year over year to $880.6 billion due to lower home standby and clean energy product sales, partly offset by strength across C&I products.

International revenues rose 22% to $219.2 million, driven by strong performance across all regions, especially in Europe and Latin America. The impact of acquisitions and forex contributed nearly 6.5% net headwind to revenues.

Product-wise, revenues from Residential declined 19% to $575 million. Revenues from C&I were $361 million, up 27% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues from the Other product class came in at $113 million, up 46.2% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit was $343.1 million, up from $362.5 million, with respective margins of 32.7% and 34%. The gross profit margin declined due to an unfavorable sales mix partly offset by pricing actions.

Total operating expenses were $235.9 million, up 26.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The uptick was caused due to recurring operating expenses from previous acquisitions, legal and regulatory reserves, higher intangible amortization expenses and increased employee and marketing costs.

Operating income came in at $107.3 million, down 38.9%. Adjusted EBITDA was $174 million compared with $220 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the fourth quarter, the company generated $101 million of net cash from operating activities. Free cash came in at $80 million.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $132.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $1.369 billion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations.

In the quarter under review, the company repurchased shares worth $222 million under existing share buyback authorization. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company has approximately $278 million remaining in the share repurchase program.

2022 Outlook

For 2023, Generac expects revenue to decline between 6% and 10% owing to lower shipments of residential products due to higher field inventory levels for home standby generators. This includes a net impact of 1% from acquisitions and foreign currency changes.

The net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is expected to be 7.5-8.5%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated in the range of 17-18%.

