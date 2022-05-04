Generac (GNRC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. However, the bottom line declined 12.2% year over year.



Net sales increased 41% year over year and came in at $1.14 billion and beat the consensus mark by 4.9%. Robust demand for Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) products and effective M&A strategies boosted Generac’s first-quarter performance.



In the quarter under review, Core sales growth (excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency) increased 33% year over year.



In the past year, shares have declined 23.6% compared with industry’s decline of 26.6%.

Quarter in Details

Segment-wise, Domestic revenues increased 39% year over year to $964.7 million, driven by the impact of acquisitions that contributed nearly 5% to revenues. Higher demand for home standby generators and PWRcell energy storage systems and strength across C&I products were the driving factors.



International revenues rose 49% to $171.2 million, driven by strong performance across all regions. The impact of acquisitions and forex contributed nearly 22% to revenues.



Product-wise, revenues from Residential soared 43% to $777 million. Revenues from C&I were $279 million, up 38% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues from the Other product class came in at $80.2 million, up 27.5% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit was $361 million, up from $321.8 million with respective margins of 31.8% and 39.9%. The gross profit margin declined due to higher input costs related to supply chain disruptions.



Operating expenses were $206 million, up 55.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was due to higher variable expenses from an increase in sales volumes, a rise in marketing and employee costs and the impact of acquisitions.



Operating income came in at $154.7 smillion, down 18.2%. Adjusted EBITDA was $196 million compared with $214 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by significant revenue growth.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter, the company used $10.1 million of net cash from operating activities. Free cash out flow came in at $36.8 million.



As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had $206 million in cash and cash equivalents with $1.003 billion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations.

2022 Outlook Raised

For 2022, Generac expects revenue growth between 36% and 40% against the earlier guidance of 32% and 36% year over year. This includes a net impact of between 5% and 7% from acquisitions and foreign currency changes.



The net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is expected to be 13-14%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated in the range of 21.5-22.5% against the earlier guidance of 22-23%.

