Generac (GNRC) Provides Free Power Outage Data Across U.S.

Generac Holdings GNRC has announced the launch of its Power Outage Central tool that allows users to view real-time power outage data for utilities across the United States. It is available for free with unlimited access to newsrooms and the general public.

The data is aggregated and displayed on an interactive map, color-coded to show the severity and number of affected customers at the state level. The tool is intended to help people stay informed about power outages and make informed decisions about how to proactively respond to them.

The tool uses live outage reporting data from electrical utilities to display the current status of outages on an interactive map.

The Power Outage Central tool can be a helpful resource for travelers and those planning to travel, especially during the holiday season or severe weather conditions.

The tool can also be useful for weather reports, as it can provide insight into the impact of severe weather on power outages.

Generac is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators.

Significant changes in the energy landscape, drastic climate change, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities for Generac. The company aims to capitalize on these key growth drivers by generating more sales through higher market penetration and continued focus on research and development to foster innovation.

Generac intends to diversify its business model from solely ‘‘equipment centric’’ to a systems and services provider through connectivity solutions and subscription-based applications, with emphasis on improving the end-user experience and helping customers lower utility costs. The company’s products are well-suited to accelerate the transition from traditional fossil fuel to clean, environment-friendly natural gas.

For 2022, Generac expects revenue growth between 22% and 24% compared with the previous guidance of 36-40%. The net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is expected to be 9-10%.

At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 73.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 78.2%.



