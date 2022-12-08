Generac (GNRC) Makes Minority Equity Investment in WATT

Generac Holdings GNRC has announced a minority equity investment in WATT Fuel Cell Corp (“WATT”) to develop low-emission solutions and cater to the resiliency needs of its customers.

A member of Generac’s team will join the WATT board of directors as part of the investment. The minority equity investment was completed on Nov 23, 2022.

Generac plans to combine WATT’s low emissions Solid Oxide Fuel Cell stacks and systems, along with the company’s clean energy products like microinverters and battery storage system solutions, to provide low-carbon energy solutions.

The Imperium fuel cell from WATT produces electricity via an electrochemical process from hydrogen molecules drawn from fuel choices, such as propane, natural gas or hydrogen, with no combustion and minimal pollutants.

WATT is likely to benefit from Generac’s expertise in residential home resiliency and clean energy products. This will help WATT to fasten the deployment of its fuel cell power generation technology and provide easy access to Generac's installation partner base.

In October, Generac acquired an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) software platform — Blue Pillar — for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will aid Generac in providing monitoring and control capability as a “built-in feature” through the integration of the Blue Pillar platform with its suite of power-generation products and Generac Grid Services’ projects.

Generac’s products are well-suited to accelerate the transition from traditional fossil fuel to clean, environment-friendly natural gas. The emergence of low-cost, environment-friendly natural gas generators has helped to increase the penetration of standby generators over the past decade in the light commercial market.

For 2022, Generac expects revenue growth between 22% and 24% compared with the previous guidance of 36-40%. The net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is expected to be 9-10%.

The company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. However, the bottom line decreased 25.5% year over year.

Net sales increased 15% year over year and came in at $1.09 billion but missed the consensus mark by 0.1%. The robust demand for Commercial & Industrial products boosted Generac’s third-quarter performance.

In the third quarter, the shipments of clean energy products were highly impacted by a leading customer who stopped its operations and filed for bankruptcy protection.

At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The stock has lost 75.4% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 78.6%.



