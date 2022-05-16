Generac (GNRC) Launches EV Charging Solution for Utilities

Generac Power Systems’ GNRC subsidiary, Generac Grid, rolled out electric-vehicle charging solutions for utilities and EV owners.

The company’s EV charging solutions, including Geotab telematics, are now accessible worldwide.

The utility-focused product is powered by Geotab telematics technologies to empower EV owners of most makes and models to take control of their car charging. It also provides utilities with vital monitoring data supplied directly from a Geotab GO device that is installed in the vehicle's onboard diagnostic port.

Through its telematics solutions, Geotab provides secure and reliable data acquired from electric vehicles. According to Generac Grid Services, EVs are a critical distributed energy resource to shift load to capture low-carbon, clean energy and manage peak demand, which will play a key factor in decarbonizing the transportation sector.

Generac Grid Services is using its comprehensive utility program design experience (including Geotab telematics offerings) to deliver a variety of solutions to the utilities to aid them at every stage of their EV strategy rollouts, like monitoring to behavioral response, smart charging, and advanced vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid solutions.

The charging data can be used by monitoring programs to help with grid planning and rate design. In contrast, behavioral programs can use charging data insights combined with strategic consumer messaging and incentives to impact long-term charging habits.

Further, EV drivers can avail financial incentives by enrolling in various utility schemes that leverage data streaming from the Geotab GO gadget. Data from Geotab GO can provide information regarding rate structures, utility system planning, regulatory requirements, and the verification of participation in smart-charging programs and events added Generac.

Generac Grid Services maintains agreements with EV charging station manufacturers to offer new smart charging options in addition to supplying vehicle-side data through Geotab telematics systems.

For example, Generac Grid Services ensures that the signal is received by Concerto (Generac's real-time energy-balancing platform) by sending a signal directly to EV chargers instructing them to start or stop charging, and it also works with charger manufacturers. By combining both solution types, Generac supplies programming that supports major charging station providers and more than 220 EV models from all class sizes (including light to heavy-duty electric cars).

