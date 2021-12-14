Genentech's Polivy Combination Reduces Risk Of Disease Worsening Or Death By 27% In DLBCL

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said results from the Phase III POLARIX study showed that treatment with Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) significantly reduced the risk of disease progression, relapse or death by 27% compared with the current standard-of-care, Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone or R-CHOP, in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.

Safety outcomes were consistent with those seen in previous trials, and the safety profile was comparable for Polivy plus R-CHP versus R-CHOP.

As many as 40% of people with the aggressive lymphoma experience a return of their cancer after initial therapy, at which point they face a poor prognosis and limited treatment options, the company said.

Currently, Polivy is used as an off-the-shelf, fixed-duration treatment option in the relapsed or refractory (R/R) DLBCL setting and is approved in combination with bendamustine and Rituxan for the treatment of R/R DLBCL in more than 70 countries worldwide, including in the EU and in the United States.

Genentech said it continues to explore areas of unmet need where Polivy has the potential to deliver benefit, with ongoing studies investigating combinations of Polivy with the CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies mosunetuzumab and glofitamab, with Venclexta (venetoclax), which is being developed by AbbVie and Genentech, and with Rituxan in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in the Phase III POLARGO study.

