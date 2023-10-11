Genentech's Ocrevus Effectively Manages MS Disease Activity In Black And Hispanic / Latinx People

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Wednesday that one-year data from the Phase IV CHIMES trial, which evaluated Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) in Black and Hispanic / Latinx people with relapsing multiple sclerosis or MS, showed that Ocrevus effectively manages multiple sclerosis disease activity in these populations.

The company noted that about half of all trial participants (n=182) achieved no evidence of disease activity at week 48 (46% of Black participants; 58% of Hispanic / Latinx participants), with over 94% of participants experiencing no relapses (94.7% of Black participants; 95.7% of Hispanic / Latinx participants) during this period.

The safety and efficacy profile demonstrated in the trial was consistent with the large body of clinical evidence from other Ocrevus studies.

Black and Hispanic / Latinx people with multiple sclerosis often experience more severe disease and greater disability compared with their white counterparts.

Additional results from the CHIMES trial showed more than 90% of trial participants had no 24-week confirmed disability progression and no T1-Gd+ lesions. During the trial period, no new or enlarging T2 lesions were observed in about half of Black participants (46%) and more than half of Hispanic / Latinx participants (64%). No new safety signals were reported.

The CHIMES trial has been extended to three years to gather long-term data on multiple sclerosis progression among Black and Hispanic / Latinx populations, with further results anticipated to be available in 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.