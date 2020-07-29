Genentech's Late-stage Study On COVID-19 Associated Pneumonia Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the Phase III COVACTA study of Actemra or tocilizumab did not meet its primary endpoint of improved clinical status in hospitalized adult patients with severe COVID-19 associated pneumonia.

In addition, the key secondary endpoints, which included the difference in patient mortality at week four, were not met.

The COVACTA study did not identify any new safety signals for Actemra.

Genentech said it remains committed to continuing the Actemra clinical trial program in COVID-19 to further explore Actemra in other treatment settings, including in combination with an antiviral.

