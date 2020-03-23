Genentech's Late-stage Study On Aggressive Leukemia Meets Primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the late-stage VIALE-A study met its dual primary endpoints of overall survival and composite complete remission rate.

The study showed Venclexta plus azacitidine helped people with the most common type of aggressive leukemia in adults live longer compared to azacitidine alone.

Safety for Venclexta plus azacitidine appeared consistent with the known safety profile of these medicines.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Genentech. It is jointly commercialized by the companies in the United States and commercialized by AbbVie outside of the United States.

