Genentech's Late-Stage Study For Breast Cancer Fails To Meet Primary Goals

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), Thursday said that a late-stage study of Tecentriq for people with breast cancer failed to meet primary endpoints.

Genentech said that the Phase III IMpassion131 study, evaluating Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with paclitaxel, in comparison to placebo plus paclitaxel, did not meet statistical significance on its primary endpoint of progression-free survival for the initial treatment of people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the PD-L1-positive population.

The data for the secondary endpoint of overall survival showed a negative trend, however, the study was not powered for the secondary endpoint of overall survival and data were immature at time of analysis.

In the previous IMpassion130 study, Tecentriq in combination with Abraxane demonstrated a statistically significant PFS benefit and, while not formally tested, showed clinically meaningful improvements in OS for people with metastatic TNBC and whose tumors express PD-L1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.