Genentech's Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint In Late-stage Studies On Neovascular AMD

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that its investigational bispecific antibody, faricimab, met primary endpoint in two global phase III studies. The two identically designed late-stage studies, TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluated faricimab in people living with neovascular or "wet" age-related macular degeneration or nAMD.

The studies results showed that people receiving faricimab injections at fixed intervals of up to every 16 weeks achieved visual acuity outcomes that were non-inferior to those receiving aflibercept injections every eight weeks. It potentially reduces the frequency of injections and overall burden of the treatment.

According to the company, about half (45%) of people in both studies were treated with faricimab every 16 weeks during the first year. This is the first time this level of durability has been achieved in a Phase III study of an injectable eye medicine for nAMD. In both studies, faricimab was generally well-tolerated, with no new or unexpected safety signals identified.

The company stated that it has now seen positive and consistent results in four Phase III studies for faricimab across both neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. It looks forward to submitting these data to global regulatory authorities, with the aim of bringing the promising treatment option to patients as soon as possible.

The findings from TENAYA and LUCERNE build on positive topline results from the Phase III YOSEMITE and RHINE studies, announced in December 2020, which support the potential of faricimab as a treatment option for diabetic macular edema, a leading cause of vision loss among working-age adults.

Age-related macular degeneration or AMD is a condition that affects the part of the eye that provides sharp, central vision needed for activities like reading. Neovascular or "wet" AMD (nAMD) is an advanced form of the disease that can cause rapid and severe vision loss. It develops when new and abnormal blood vessels grow uncontrolled under the macula, causing swelling, bleeding and/or fibrosis.

