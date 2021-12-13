Genentech's Data Shows Efficacy Of Hemlibra To Control Bleeding In Mild Hemophilia A Patients

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche Group (ROG.SW), said on Monday that its Hemlibra or emicizumab-kxwh has showed a positive safety profile and effective bleed control in patients with moderate or mild hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

While the treatment and management of severe hemophilia A are well established, there is less information and treatment guidance on moderate and mild hemophilia A, which can lead to delayed or missed diagnoses of bleeding episodes.

"Considering this population may not use preventative treatments, these patients may experience worsened clinical burden, with less than 30 percent of people with moderate or mild hemophilia A living a bleed-free life," Genentech said in a statement elaborating the latest data from its Phase III Haven 6 study. Haven 6 is a Phase III study evaluating the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra in people with moderate or mild hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

Hemlibra is approved to treat people with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors in over 100 countries worldwide and people without factor VIII inhibitors in more than 90 countries worldwide, including the U.S., EU, and Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.