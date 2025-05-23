Genentech's Columvi Improves Survival Rates In Two-Year Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced two-year follow-up data from the Phase III STARGLO study. After a median follow-up of 24.7 months, data showed a 40% improvement in overall survival (OS) for patients treated with Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) and median overall survival was not reached, compared to 13.5 months for Rituxan (rituximab) plus GemOx (R-GemOx).

The company noted that the updated data continue to demonstrate the statistically significant and clinically meaningful survival benefit of this off-the-shelf, fixed-duration Columvi combination for people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have received at least one prior line of therapy and are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

At the end of treatment with Columvi in combination with chemotherapy, 89% of patients whose cancer had fully responded were still alive. Additionally, one year post-treatment, 82% of these patients showed no signs of cancer.

Columvi combination is approved in more than 30 countries for people with R/R DLBCL who are not candidates for ASCT, including countries throughout the EU. Columvi in combination with GemOx was added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) as an NCCN category 1 preferred recommendation for the treatment of people with second-line DLBCL who are not intended to proceed to transplant.

Columvi monotherapy has been approved for use in R/R DLBCL after two or more prior lines of therapy in more than 60 countries worldwide.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.