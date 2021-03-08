Genentech Withdraws US Indication For Tecentriq In Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder Cancer

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Monday that it will voluntarily withdraw the U.S. indication for Tecentriq or atezolizumab in prior-platinum treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma or mUC, bladder cancer.

The company said it has taken the decision as part of an industry-wide review of accelerated approvals with confirmatory trials that have not met their primary endpoint(s) and have yet to gain regular approvals.

"While the withdrawal of Tecentriq for prior-platinum treated bladder cancer is disappointing, Tecentriq continues to demonstrate benefits across multiple cancer types and therefore remains a meaningful treatment option for many patients," said Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.

The company noted that it will work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the coming weeks to complete the withdrawal process. But, the decision will not affect other approved indications for Tecentriq.

Tecentriq was granted accelerated approval in 2016 for the treatment of prior-platinum treated mUC based on the results from the IMvigor210 study. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in the PD-L1 high patient population.

