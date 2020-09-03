Genentech To Present New Data In Multiple Sclerosis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said new multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder data will be presented at MSVirtual2020. New analyses from the two-year open-label Phase IIIb CASTING study will show patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis who experienced a prior suboptimal response to one or more disease-modifying therapies achieved a high rate of no evidence of disease activity after switching to Ocrevus. The company said new data show Enspryng lowered relapse severity in people with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in double-blind periods of SAkura Phase III studies.

Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said: "From the success of our first-in-class B cell MS therapy Ocrevus, we are poised to continue advancing the science in MS with our new investigational BTK inhibitor fenebrutinib, and in NMOSD with the recent FDA approval of Enspryng."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.