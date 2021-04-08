Genentech To Present Data For Medicines For Treatment Of Neurological Disorders

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Thursday that it will present new data for its approved and investigational medicines for the treatment of neurological disorders at the 73rd American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting being held virtually April 17-22, 2021.

Genentech noted that the new data include 23 abstracts highlighting the expanding the company's neuroscience portfolio across six therapeutic areas, including Evrysdi (risdiplam) for spinal muscular atrophy, Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis, investigational Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor fenebrutinib in Phase III trials for RMS and PPMS, Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD, and data from investigational programs in Alzheimer's disease or AD and Huntington's disease or HD.

The company said it will present data from five studies from the Evrysdi clinical development. The program was designed to represent a broad spectrum of people living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA. The program includes infants aged 2 months to adults aged 60 years with varying degrees of disability, including people with scoliosis or joint contractures, and those previously treated for SMA with another medication.

The company stated that new 2-year findings from Part 2 of the Phase II/III FIREFISH trial show longer-term efficacy and safety of Evrysdi in infants with symptomatic Type 1 SMA treated with Evrysdi.

Genentech will present data from its Multiple Sclerosis or MS franchise, including five presentations covering Ocrevus and results from studies on the investigational BTKi fenebrutinib.

Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) data show its consistent benefit on slowing disease progression in relapsing multiple sclerosis or RMS and primary progressive MS (PPMS).

The company will present five sets of data on adults living with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder or NMOSD. Data from the Phase III SAkuraStar and SAkuraSky clinical trials reinforce the favorable safety and efficacy of this therapy for those living with NMOSD, including patients with concomitant autoimmune diseases (CAIDs).

The company will present data on the increased use of home nursing capabilities in the Phase III GRADUATE studies of gantenerumab during the COVID-19 pandemic, which enabled home-bound trial participants to continue dosing to maintain medicine exposure.

Gantenerumab is a late-stage investigational anti-beta-amyloid antibody being evaluated in two Phase III studies (GRADUATE I and II), which are the only late-stage Alzheimer's Disease or AD clinical trials to offer subcutaneous administration. Data from the studies is expected in 2022.

Genentech noted that it will present an analysis of the Enroll-Huntington's Disease or HD study and REGISTRY database, which highlight the role that genetic factors and medical history may have in predicting the rate of disease progression in HD. The data may help advance the understanding of HD and inform future treatment approaches for the rare, neurological condition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.