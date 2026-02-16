Genentech Reports Positive Phase III Results For Gazyva In Primary Membranous Nephropathy

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the Phase III MAJESTY study in adults with primary membranous nephropathy met its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful results with Gazyva or obinutuzumab. Results showed that significantly more people achieved complete remission at two years with Gazyva versus tacrolimus.

The company said analysis of key secondary endpoints showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits with Gazyva versus tacrolimus in overall remission at week 104 and complete remission at week 76.

Shares of Roche are trading at 360.0 Swiss francs.

